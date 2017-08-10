Test and Commissioning Engineer - Berkshire - 6 months

Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Reading,Berkshire,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
613338
Posted on
Thursday, August 10, 2017 - 7:36am
About the Role:
ROLE: Test and Commissioning Engineer
LOCATION: Berkshire
DURATION: 6 months
START: 21st August
My client are looking for 2x commissioning engineers with the following skills:
- Test and commissioning on sub-stations
- Microprocessor based protection relays
- Secondary injection testing
- Omicron test equipment
- ABB/Alstom
If you're interested, please send me your updated CV or call me ASAP
Regards,
Nathan
