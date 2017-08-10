Test and Commissioning Engineer - Berkshire - 6 months

About the Role:

ROLE: Test and Commissioning Engineer

LOCATION: Berkshire

DURATION: 6 months

START: 21st August

My client are looking for 2x commissioning engineers with the following skills:

- Test and commissioning on sub-stations

- Microprocessor based protection relays

- Secondary injection testing

- Omicron test equipment

- ABB/Alstom

