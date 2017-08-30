Company
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
About the Role:
Test Engineer
Test Engineer | Mechelen | Competitive Salary
My client is an energy company that work in multiple countries. They are looking to hire experienced Test Engineer. Based in Mechelen, this client is looking for over 3 years' experience as a Test Engineer. Candidates with an experience with Semi - Conductors or development of chips will stand out.
Requirements:
* Over 3 years' experience as a Test Engineer
* Experience working with C++
* Strong knowledge of VBasic
* Passion and knowledge of both Hardware and Software
* Ability to speak fluent English
Beneficial:
* Experience with PCB (DC, AC or RF) is a plus
* French is a bonus
Location: Mechelen Area
Role: Test Engineer
Salary: Negotiable
Start Date: ASAP
Type: Permanent
If you wish to be considered for this Test Engineer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.
