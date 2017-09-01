About the Role:

Test Engineer

My client is an image sensor company, looking to hire Test Engineers with C++ Knowledge. Based in Brussels Area, this client is looking for a minimum of 2 years' experience as a Test Engineer or a PHD degree in Engineering.

Requirements:

* Minimum of 2 years' experience as a Test Engineer* Knowledge of C++ and Python* Masters or PHD degree in Engineering* Lives in Brussels Area* Ability to speak English

Desirably:

* Semiconductor Knowledge* ADC, DAC, PLL knowledge is a bonus

Location: Brussels Area

Role: Test Engineer

Salary: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP

Type: Permanent

