Test Engineer - Kortrijk

About the Role:

Test Engineer

My client is an energy company that work in multiple countries. They are looking to hire experienced Test Engineer. Based in Kortrijk, this client is looking for over 3 years' experience as a Test Engineer. Candidates with an experience with Semi - Conductors or development of chips will stand out.

Requirements:

* Over 3 years' experience as a Test Engineer* Experience working with C++* Strong knowledge of VBasic* Passion and knowledge of both Hardware and Software* Ability to speak fluent English

Beneficial:

* Experience with PCB (DC, AC or RF) is a plus* French is a bonus

Location: Kortrijk Area

Role: Test Engineer

Salary: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP

Type: Permanent

If you wish to be considered for this Test Engineer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.