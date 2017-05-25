About the Role:

The Role:

FIRCROFT-Riyadh is looking for - THREAT MONITORING SPECIALIST, with the below criteria:-



Qualifications



Typically qualified to degree level (within a relevant field, e.g. Computer/Communications) or equivalent professional experience and associated recognised qualifications.

CISSP (Desirable)

CEH v8 (Desirable)

Fluent in English (TOEFL or equivalent) and Arabic (desirable)

Or relevant military/ defence industry / experience to desired level (essential)



Skills and experience

Proven strong hands on capability in an operational delivery environment ideally cyber or an industry related to network communications (3 years desirable, 2 year essential).

Excellent at making appropriate decisions and providing key input at times under significant pressure.

Has the gravitas and ability to influence senior decision makers (Director Equivalent or above).

Proven track record to respond efficiently to Priority Operational Requirements, working in line with Service Level Agreements (SLA's) and strong stakeholder management skills.

Excellent written and oral communication skills, in particular ability to technically convey complex information / solutions.

The applicant should have experiencing in dealing with stakeholders at all levels both internally and externally, and be able to engage their wider teams in a supportive manner.

2-3 years' experience in sensitive data handling

Experience of working in a complex business environment

Good understanding or risk management tools and processes

Good external network of relevant security professionals

Practical experience of operating in a busy and high pressured operations environment highly desirable.



