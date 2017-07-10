TimeKeeper

About the Role:



Role Overview



Your skills and expertise will be utilised to

Transfer timesheet information into Timenet System for Offshore labour personnel.

Input Standby / Training / Holiday Credits into Timenet system for Offshore labour personnel.

Maintain records of Offshore Vendor visitors.

Maintain Daily input of hours / jobcards into Timenet to ensure workforce are paid on time and project progress is kept up to date.

Liaise with Logistics to ensure all daily Mob/ Demobs are picked up.

Liaise with onshore to pick up any training / standby hours required to be entered into Timenet system.

Ensure all workforce hours have been allocated to timesheets and entered into Timenet.

Liaise with Supervision to ensure correct job card numbers have been submitted on timesheets

Attend meetings as required

Role Requirements

Experience in a previous similar position.

Prefer to have Bosiet/Medical Certs but not always essential



