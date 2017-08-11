Tool Technician

About the Role:

We are currently recruiting for Tool Technicians to work in Odessa, Texas

Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for tool technicians to work in Odessa, Texas for a leading oilfield service company. Candidates will perform maintenance on tools, such a repairing equipment for down hole tools.

What you will be doing

* Assemble and disassemble down-hole tools* Repair surface equipment* Cleaning equipment* Perform maintenance on tools

Skills required

* Basic computer* License to drive commercial equipment* Communicate effectively with others* Perform basic mathematical calculations* Basic computer skills* Experience in welding or engine mechanics is beneficial.* Ability to operate heavy equipment is preferred* Ability to read and understand tool drawings is preferred

This is a fantastic opportunity to start a career in the oil and gas industry. If you are interested in this job opportunity, please get in touch today.

