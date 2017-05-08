Track Engineer Job

Company Energy Jobline Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 560348 Apply Apply Now

Role Overview:



Bechtel is looking for a Track Engineer to manage the execution of the Track and Alignment works safely, to the Employer's requirements, within budget and to schedule.



Responsibilities:



- Managing the Track & Alignment interfaces to facilitate their integration with interfacing infrastructures,

- Managing activities of the Track & Alignment throughout the phases to commissioning and handover checking that works are undertaken safely, to quality, within budget and to schedule.

- Managing technical assurance through the delivery of the assurance deliverables and certification in accordance with the Technical Assurance Plan

- Acting as the focal point for all aspects of the Track & Alignment discipline

- Preparing periodic reports on Track & Alignment works

- Co-operate in all matters relating to health and safety, including following safe working procedures at all times.

- Take necessary care to properly protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of corporate information from unauthorized disclosure, modification or destruction.



Basic Qualifications:



- Bachelor's Degree in an Engineering discipline and 15+ years of experience or 15+ years of related experience.

- Rail construction background

- Good experience in track laying and logistics

- Ability to deliver Track & Alignment works to quality, budget and schedule requirements

- Good communication skills

- Good knowledge of railway regulations and standards

- Experience in project managing Design & Build contracts



Shaping tomorrow together



Bechtel is among the most respected engineering, project management, and construction companies in the world. We stand apart for our ability to get the job done right-no matter how big, how complex, or how remote. Bechtel operates through four global business units that specialize in infrastructure; mining and metals; nuclear, security and environmental; and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since its founding in 1898, Bechtel has worked on more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents. Today, our 53,000 colleagues team with customers, partners, and suppliers on diverse projects in nearly 40 countries.



An Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without

regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or protected

veteran status and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.