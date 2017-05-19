Trainee Duel Fuel Engineer- West London

Company Spencer Ogden Location United Kingdom Salary £0 to £27300 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 567086 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Want to become a Dual Fuel SMART Meter Installer?



Want to start a new career NOW? With no previous experience?!



Want to be paid to learn new skills and then work full time as a Dual Fuel Smart Meter Engineer?





We are currently searching for a number of candidates who are interested in joining a major meter installation company. Our client works on behalf of the leading utilities company and they are looking to hire Trainee Smart Meter Installers. You will be fully trained and be given the skills to start your career as a Dual Fuel SMART Metering Engineer.



The Employment Opportunity



If successful in your application you will:

*Be completing a part funded 16 week Training course.

*Upon successful completion of your training you salary will rise to £27,300 per annum + you will be entitled to a performance based Bonus Scheme.

*Obtain a Vehicle, Fuel Card, Tools, PPE and Phone .

The Training

The Training will be partially funded (£500 contribution) and you will be paid whilst you learn.

The Qualifications you will gain are:

*Diploma in Smart Metering (gas & electric)

*EUSR register (National database for energy employers and letting them know you have the skills they need)

Successful Candidates Will Have:

*Excellent interpersonal skills, as you will be facing customer on a daily basis.

*Clean Criminal Record

*Drivers Licence

*References from all previous employers for a min of at least 2 years.

*The ability to contribute £500 deposit to secure your training.

If you want to be considered for this opportunity then APPLY TODAY!



For more information about this role please contact our Manchester office