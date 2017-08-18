Company Woodland Consultancy Services Location Surrey,England Job Type Contract Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs Job ID 614558 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: TRAINEE HSE TECHNICIAN – PERMANENT – SURREY Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas, design and construction contractor is urgently seeking a Trainee HSE Technician. This is a great opportunity with one of the largest turnkey E & C Companies within the Oil and Gas industry. Our Client is also a leader in the supply of engineering, procurement and construction services with distinctive capabilities in the design and execution of large scale offshore projects. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: Entry requirements are good grades at A Level or as a graduate and applicants will need to have a keen interest in HSES. JOB SCOPE To support the HSE Staff in implementing the operational and/or clerical HSE activities on site, project or in offices and will involve site and offshore visits as well as studying towards a recognised HSE qualification. SALARY: Negotiable. Please quote what salary you would be looking for when applying. BENEFITS: Very Close to the Station and some parking available. We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification and must be to work within the EU/UK.