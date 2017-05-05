Trainee Smart Meter- Exeter

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Exeter,Devon,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Job ID
555076
Posted on
Friday, May 5, 2017 - 3:58am
About the Role:
Want to become a Dual Fuel SMART Meter Installer for Siemens?
Want to start a new career NOW? With no previous experience?
We are currently searching for a number of candidates who are interested in joining a training scholarship to become qualified and work as a Dual Fuel SMART Metering Engineer for Siemens.
The Employment Opportunity
Once you are accredited and have completed your training you will be GUARANTEED employment with Siemens!!
If successful in your application you will:
* Be put through a partially funded 14 week Scholarship.
* £28,700 per annum + Bonus Scheme
* Standard Benefits
* Obtain a Vehicle, Fuel Card, Tools, PPE and Phone
The Training
The Training we have on offer is up to 70% funded with remainder needing to be funded by the successful candidates.
Successful Candidates Will Have:
* Excellent interpersonal skills, as you will be facing customer on a daily basis.
* Clean Criminal Record
* Full UK Drivers Licence
* References from all previous employers for a min of at least 2 years.
* The ability to self-fund yourself during your training (i.e. living costs) and the ability to contribute £2000 (30% of the training cost) towards your qualifications.
Start date: 12th June 2017
If you want to be considered for this opportunity then APPLY TODAY!
Contact Kirk on kirk.davison@spencer-ogden.com for more information (please apply via the advert not email).
For more information about this role please contact our Manchester office
