About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Training and Competence Co-ordinator to be based in Brunei.

* Act as Training & Competency focal point for either multiple project and provide training administration support to a suite of projects within Upstream Asset Solutions* Lead the management of data integrity relating to competence assurance, training record and change process system* Provide a proactive and customer focused service of all aspects of training & competence. Deal promptly and politely with queries raised (preferably face to face, but also by email or over the telephone) by employees, managers and external personnel. Provide guidance and coordination to Training & Competence administrators* Ensure compliance with the Amec Foster Wheeler Competence Assurance process in line with the annual and five year strategy* Ensure assigned project work is completed in line with agreed timelines. Comply with monthly compliance reports* Ensure compliance with the project competency matrix and where gaps exist produce plan to ensure these are addressed, compliance in all L&D project KPI's and project training plan* Ensure all project inductions are scheduled and all relevant attendees have completed training* Administer and support of Amec Foster Wheeler's apprentice and improver scheme, Amec Foster Wheeler's Capability Development Competence Assurance system, Amec Foster Wheeler Mandatory Training Directory and Matrix, Competency Plus share Point site and Amec Foster Wheeler's Operator suite database* All documentation will be prepared and actioned within agreed timescales in order to ensure value adding service provided to the business. Attend meetings and produce minutes / take actions as required. Day to day administration within the department* Utilize and grow relationships within the business in order that HR is considered as adding value to the business. Have a robust understanding of the Competency Managing System, ensuring that, where required, reports can be produced* Confirm pre mobilization process is carried out in accordance with relevant training competency matrix* Support internal and external audits within the business and assist in the implementation of actions resulting from audits in the training and competence area* Demonstrate the principles of Amec Foster Wheeler's Safety Essentials at all times

Qualifications

* Relevant experience in a similar training and competency role in an Oil and Gas sector* Experience in systems and process management; experience in document management with strong knowledge using Microsoft Office software applications such as Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint* Knowledge in competence assurance processes* Excellent written and verbal communication skills, data rational including data entry & retrieval skills together with validation of data* Time Management. Ability to prioritize workload in line with business requirements; can work accurately and work to tight deadlines* Keen to details and with strong analytical skills* Ability to work on own initiative and with business and project requirements while maintaining corporate HR requirements; quick to build relationships and work with colleagues at all levels within the business. Must be a good team player with positive attitude which influences delivery to the business* Ability to present self-confidently - interact assertively, comfortably and professionally with client departments and personnel at every level* Preference will be given to Bruneian citizens or Brunei permanent residents