Training and Development Co-Ordinator

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to work as part of our HR Team based in Norwich. Reporting to the Training Team Leader, and working alongside the existing Training Co-ordinators, this position will assist in the overall management and coordination of learning & development activities, along with the maintenance of competence management systems.



The successful candidate will coordinate effective learning and development activities across the organisation, ensuring records are maintained within the key competence management systems employed. The successful candidate will add value to the training process by seeking to further knowledge of relevant operational areas in order to increase the effectiveness of the role. A key part of this role is managing employee queries, ensuring the team is approachable and helpful. With excellent prioritisation skills, the successful candidate will complete various tasks assigned by the Training Team Leader and support the wider team where necessary.



Key responsibilities include:

? Receiving, responding to and processing all ad-hoc training requests received

? Coordination of training activities from the annual training plan

? Up-to-date and accurate maintenance of the record keeping systems, ATS and Atheneo

? Interacting with the Planning team to ensure flights are organised for training where required

? Updating the competence management system, PCAP

? Preparing and publishing ad-hoc reports as required by Management

? All associated administration:

Course bookings

? Issuing joining instructions

? Raising purchase orders and authorisation of invoices

? Evaluating training activity

Review of training-related expenses received

? Focal point for training-related queries

? Scanning and filing

? Assisting in the production of monthly training summary reports

? Assisting in the production of PCAP competence reports

? Publishing monthly training renewal report and issuing to Line Managers, in-line with renewals process

? Assisting in the ongoing development of all training/competence systems used

? Allocation of licences for computer based training (CBT) packages, via the Learning Management System (LMS)



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications/Experience

? Experience of working within a Training Dept or HR function (desirable)

? Experience of working with confidential information

? Experience in a similar coordination-based role

? Customer Services Experience



About Fircroft:

