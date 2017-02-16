Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£13 to £16 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs
Job ID
524790
Posted on
Thursday, February 16, 2017 - 4:03am
About the Role:I am seeking an experienced Training Coordinator for an immediate 6 month contract based in the City Centre.
To identify, plan and prepare the training requirements for all offshore operational staff including the preparation of training matrices, administration of courses, bookings, logistics and accommodation.
To provide support to management with respect to providing reports for the annual training costs and assisting with budget preparation
The maintenance and booking of all employees for BOSIET, FOET, Mintra and CBT Training.
Booking of all offshore training, sending out joining instructions and arranging accommodation as required for OIMs and Offshore Supervisors.
Monitoring of training budget to ensure within spending limits
Maintaining records of training and development as required in eComp, Vantage, E1 and ensuring accurate reporting.
Monitor candidate completion/attendance at authorised training events and
Keeping OIM and Offshore Supervisor Training files updated and sending out certificates for training courses attended
Raising of requisitions/purchase orders on Maximo. Reviewing and coding of invoices on Maximo.
Maintenance of records and booking of all BOSIET and FOET training for onshore and offshore employees
Maintenance of records and booking of all Mintra training for onshore and offshore employees
Liaise with Contractor companies on the training arrangements for Contractor staff
Liaise with third party training providers and co-ordinate bookings as required
Administration of Learning Management System including registering new users both onshore and offshore.
Develop full understanding of the CMDS and provide cover and support to the C&T Co-ordinator
Provide cover for Human Resources Assistant as required
Be part of the Emergency Response Team for HR on rota once fully trained
Area specific responsibilities (e.g. Travel, Offshore/West Africa)
