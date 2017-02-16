Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £13 to £16 Per hour Job Type Contract Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs Job ID 524790 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: I am seeking an experienced Training Coordinator for an immediate 6 month contract based in the City Centre.



To identify, plan and prepare the training requirements for all offshore operational staff including the preparation of training matrices, administration of courses, bookings, logistics and accommodation.

To provide support to management with respect to providing reports for the annual training costs and assisting with budget preparation

The maintenance and booking of all employees for BOSIET, FOET, Mintra and CBT Training.





Booking of all offshore training, sending out joining instructions and arranging accommodation as required for OIMs and Offshore Supervisors.

Monitoring of training budget to ensure within spending limits

Maintaining records of training and development as required in eComp, Vantage, E1 and ensuring accurate reporting.

Monitor candidate completion/attendance at authorised training events and

Keeping OIM and Offshore Supervisor Training files updated and sending out certificates for training courses attended

Raising of requisitions/purchase orders on Maximo. Reviewing and coding of invoices on Maximo.

Maintenance of records and booking of all BOSIET and FOET training for onshore and offshore employees

Maintenance of records and booking of all Mintra training for onshore and offshore employees

Liaise with Contractor companies on the training arrangements for Contractor staff

Liaise with third party training providers and co-ordinate bookings as required

Administration of Learning Management System including registering new users both onshore and offshore.

Develop full understanding of the CMDS and provide cover and support to the C&T Co-ordinator

Provide cover for Human Resources Assistant as required

Be part of the Emergency Response Team for HR on rota once fully trained

Area specific responsibilities (e.g. Travel, Offshore/West Africa)

