Training developer - ELearning

Job ID
612561
Posted on
Friday, August 4, 2017 - 11:01pm
About the Role:We are looking for an energy professional with a strong knowledge in Wind resource assessment domain, who would have been involved with feasibility studies as well as operational assessments of assets producing high quality reports.
Professional- Training Developer
Global Service / Technical Safety Training
Global Service / Technical Safety Training / Development & Support
We deliver safety & technical training mainly for technicians in the Vestas Service organization, Development of education material, Forecasting and planning safety & technical courses in training centers and on site, Conducting safety & technical courses, Documentation of archived competences & course follow up, We are today are total 63 employees in 6 training centers and represented in 9 countries, 45 Instructors, 7 Coordinators & administration, 3 Management Support, 2 Development, 5 Management.
Responsibilities:
- Manage education material - ensure timely deliverables for training execution for new wind turbine types and mark upgrades
- Overall responsible for our education material - updates and alignment
- Ensure timely involvement in relevant TSS development projects
- Develop course outline, module outlines and training materials for new turbines, multi brand turbines and MK upgrades.
- Develop E learning courses through vendors by supporting through technical story boards.
- Development of special courses which are included in service engineering roadmap (Demands from other instances than the platforms).
- Develop task lists for field certification (lists with the tasks that the technicians must successfully perform to be field certified).
- Define specification for training equipment (training hardware and simulators) for new products and MK upgrades.
- Approve training equipment prototypes.
- Handover of new courses to Training as needed according to complexity of upgrade/change
- Management of development team including support from instructors
- Degree /Diploma in Graphics and Animations/Fine Arts/ E-Learning/ Virtual Reality; BE Computer science.
Competencies:
- Through Technical knowledge in various Wind Turbines (Operation, Maintenance & Installations).
- Ability to read & understand various Electrical & Hydraulic drawings and Manuals.
- Specialist with people management skills
- Ability to conduct training needs analysis for planning the development of training programs and materials
- Insight into IT solutions in support of training development (knowledge of SAP Document Management System a plus)
- Collaboration skills to effectively build knowledge networks and interact with key stakeholders
- Innovative mindset to take an existing training setup in new directions
- Project management and planning skills to ensure on-time delivery
- Able assess key data and metrics in support of more effective training planning and development
- Communication English IT skills ( MS Office )
- Cultural awareness around education
What we offer:
You'll have the opportunity to help strengthen the position of Vestas in a key market for the company with excellent perspectives of growth.
Additional information:
Please contact Karthick at 044-66088018 for further details
About Vestas
Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with more than 83 GW of wind turbines in 75 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else.
Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled more than 73 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions.
Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 22,000 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.
We invite you to learn more about Vestas by visiting our website at http://www.vestas.com/ and following us on our social media channels.
