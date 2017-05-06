Transformer Expert

Company Spencer Ogden Location United States,North America Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Management Jobs Job ID 555133 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Responsible for leading and providing technical and strategic support to a team of technical associates for transmission Inside Plant Assets.



Position requires supporting the process from specification of equipment to delivery, installation and ongoing support while in operation, including analyzing the performance of various asset class/equipment types ranging in voltage ratings from 4 kV to 345 kV.



The following equipment is included in this roles responsibility; Station Power Transformers and associated equipment, Station Reactors, Phase Angle Regulators, regulators, CCVT's, CT's, PT's.



*Requires extensive knowledge of a specific piece of HV equipment within the confines of the Substation - large Power transformers and the associated maintenance and asset health of these pieces of equipment

*Identify trends and gaps with respect to asset class health data and provide direction/ recommendations to Operating Groups

*Generate solution options (maintenance / replacement plan) dealing with poor performing assets or catastrophic failure scenarios where Operations is requiring direction or improved performance.

*Develop asset life cycle plans. Assess asset class performance and its impact on system and determining effect on business targets while evaluating economic and operational risks

*Development of repair/replace strategies

*Provide consulting services and solve unusually complex engineering problems by utilizing and adapting a broad knowledge of engineering principles and practices acquired through progressive experience

*Work with Substation Engineering to perform/calculate equipment ratings and refine/update as necessary

*Represent company in technical forums as an active member of professional and technical standards committees

*On call for response to major system emergencies and be available for scheduled On Call duties as needed

Required:

*BS degree in Electrical Engineering

*Minimum of 10 yrs. experience in system engineering and/or major substation equipment

*Working knowledge of applicable codes (ANSI, IEEE, ASTM, NEC, NESC, etc) and regulatory requirements (NERC/FERC/NPCC)

*Demonstrated, advanced technical/professional knowledge and experience in a specific related field

*Advanced understanding of system impact on equipment and equipment impact on system, and expertise to apply, design, specify, operate & maintain, thermally rate and coordinate the application of Transmission system equipment

*Applies advanced technical theories and engineering tools & methods from first principles

*Possess a high level of Electric Delivery System knowledge



