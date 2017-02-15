Transmission Linesworker (LE1 or LE2)

Company
Amec Foster Wheeler
Location
East Ayrshire,Scotland
Salary
£0 to £0 Per hour
Job Type
Contract
Category
Operations Jobs
Job ID
524731
Posted on
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 9:01am
About the Role:
Work Scope
* Work at height on a daily basis often involving multiple climbs or working on several sites and locations in a day.
* Working to Amec/Client safety rules, principally but not exclusively to DNO projects
* Working off ladders and or conductor access plaftforms
* Tower steelwork assembly and erection using 360 telehandlers , cranes and self supporting derricks
* Running out pilot bonds and new conductors under tension
* Conductor replacement including full tension stringing.
* Lead earthing parties, read and authorise safety documentation.
* Where qualified, hold safety documents and lead small working parties.
* In accordance with our certification to the standards OHSAS 18001, ISO9001:2000 and ISO 14001 each employee will comply with and contribute to the effective implementation of the current Amec Foster Wheeler:
* Health and Safety policy
* Quality Policy
* Environmental Policy
* To work within established Company policies and procedures
* Promote company values and standards and exhibit appropriate behaviour in accordance with Company ethos
* To demonstrate safety, integrity & commitment at all times
* Maintain excellent levels of communication throughout the team and the wider business
* To undertake any other duties as and when necessary to meet the varying demands of the business and satisfy customer needs
Experience
Essential:
* Proven experience of working on the ABC, LV and HV wood pole network up to 132kV overhead lines and lattice steel tower
* Working in the Construction Industry or in an outside environment
* Operation of specialist OHL Plant and Equipment
* Supervisory experience
* Cradle block work and fibre optic wrap work
* Temporary mast
* Derrick work
* Have a working knowledge of scaffolds, access works contractors
* Basic understanding of engineering principles.
* Understanding of working with internationally recognised Health and Safety and Quality policies
* Manual Dexterity
* Resilience
* Commitment and Determination
* Highly motivated
* Able to listen and act upon instruction
* Working in a team environment
Apply