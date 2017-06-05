Transmission Linesworker (LE1 or LE2)

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW





Work Scope

* Work at height on a daily basis often involving multiple climbs or working on several sites and locations in a day.* Working to Amec/Client safety rules, principally but not exclusively to DNO projects* Working off ladders and or conductor access plaftforms* Tower steelwork assembly and erection using 360 telehandlers , cranes and self supporting derricks* Running out pilot bonds and new conductors under tension* Conductor replacement including full tension stringing.* Lead earthing parties, read and authorise safety documentation.* Where qualified, hold safety documents and lead small working parties.* In accordance with our certification to the standards OHSAS 18001, ISO9001:2000 and ISO 14001 each employee will comply with and contribute to the effective implementation of the current Amec Foster Wheeler:* Health and Safety policy* Quality Policy* Environmental Policy* To work within established Company policies and procedures* Promote company values and standards and exhibit appropriate behaviour in accordance with Company ethos* To demonstrate safety, integrity & commitment at all times* Maintain excellent levels of communication throughout the team and the wider business* To undertake any other duties as and when necessary to meet the varying demands of the business and satisfy customer needs



Essential Experience

* Proven experience of working on the ABC, LV and HV wood pole network up to 132kV overhead lines and lattice steel towers* Working in the Construction Industry or in an outside environment* Operation of specialist OHL Plant and Equipment* Supervisory experience* Cradle block work and fibre optic wrap work* Temporary mast* Derrick work* Have a working knowledge of scaffolds, access works contractors* Basic understanding of engineering principles.* Understanding of working with internationally recognised Health and Safety and Quality policies* Manual Dexterity* Resilience* Commitment and Determination* Highly motivated* Able to listen and act upon instruction* Working in a team environment