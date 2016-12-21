Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £0 to £0 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 505809 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client is a market leading global logistics company to the energy industry based in Aberdeen, who have continued to expand their business despite difficult market conditions with numerous contract wins in 2016. These wins have been made possible because of the tenacious and commercially astute human capital within the business, coupled with the company's commitment to training and continuous professional development to ensure their clients continue to receive the best possible service.



Due to a recent contract win, our client currently require a highly motivated and ambitious Transport Manager who wants to become part of a progressive team and will ensure that our client continues to deliver a first class transport and logistics service to its customers within the Aberdeen area.



DESCRIPTION



To optimise the commercial, operational and safety performance of the transportation department in the Aberdeen office and manage the servicing of various logistics contracts with Oil and Gas Operators.



RESPONSIBILITIES



Lead the performance, profitability and development of transport operations

Develop and maintain close working relationships with the transport team and operations team, setting clear objectives and accountabilities

Provide leadership, motivation and guidance to the transport team, managing performance, attendance, conduct and grievances as and when appropriate in a consistent manner.

Ensure adherence to health and safety policy and procedure while promoting a safety culture.

Ensure drivers are competently assessed and standards of safety and customer service are met.

Manage the budgeting process, maintaining improvements where necessary.

Manage resources and paying close attention to cost efficiency

Manage the recruitment process ensuring competency standards are met.

Comply with all CPC requirements and DVSA requirements.

Implement and drive improvements in working practices for the transport department.

Cover delegation of Business Manager role as and when required.

Ensure all procedures, Work Instructions and TRA's are up to date, on the Business Management System and effectively communicated to all parts of the transport business.



REQUIREMENTS



Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) Holder

Proven experience of managing a transport department

Ability to demonstrate strong leadership skills

Financially and commercially competent to run a business unit

Safety qualification would be preferred but not essential

Kelvin Topset - Lead Investigator, preferred but not essential

