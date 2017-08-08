Treasury Co-ordiantor

Company Bryant Group Location London,Greater London,England Job Type Contract Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 613262 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: The position is based at the head office in London reporting to the Treasury Manager and supporting the Treasury team with various reporting requirements to lenders as required under restructuring agreement with lenders. The role will act as focal point between treasury, finance, planning, production, exploration and development functions and lenders. The role will have the following deliverables and responsibilities: Coordinate with lenders and various committees formed under the restructuring deal Be main person responsible for providing monthly/ quarterly agreed information pack to lenders on a timely basis; Coordinate and schedule creditor technical committee (CTC) meetings; Assist in preparation of presentation for various lender related meetings; Liaise internally with various functions to collect all relevant information and provide it to lenders; Respond to ad-hoc lender queries/ information requests; Assist Treasury team with back office work e.g.. collect and provide KYC/ FATCA and other information as requested by Banks; Be responsible for collecting data and keeping the information updated on kyc.com; Assist Treasury team with administration of issuing Letters of Credit; Assist Treasury team with half year/ year-end audit work and assist Group Finance with Annual Report preparation and process; Assist Treasury team with uploading all Treasury documents on to new Treasury Management System and be responsible for keeping that up to date; Candidate Profile: Flexibility important as tasks might be added A good organiser as documents database needs to be setup & maintained , able to work under own initiative and follow up queries & requests in a timely manner Good team player and able to work to tight deadlines under pressure Work Experience: Broad experience - preferably in a Finance/Treasury environment. Oil & Gas industry background helpful but not essential Ability to use Excel/Word/PowerPoint