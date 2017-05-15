United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi: Service Operator I - Coiled Tubing

Company Energy Jobline Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 565394 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.

Under direct supervision, performs Job Safety Analysis (JSA) and safety meetings, and the rigging up and down of Coil Tubing service line equipment. Assembles and prepares equipment for installation and service. Assists in the running of a job. Maintains general housekeeping, clean up, repair, and preparation of equipment for the next job. Performs pre/post job Coiled Tubing equipment inspections. Responsible for safe crane and rigging operations during the delivery of services in accordance with Customer's design and KPI's. Operates High Pressure fluid pump and coil tubing support equipment (flow back package). Performs hydrostatic testing on Blow Out Prevention (BOP) and reels during pre/post job procedures including Preventative Maintenance (PM's). Mentors peers and trains Operator Assistants. Monitors well control parameters and calculations before and during job applications. Performs and complete preventative maintenance on all Coil Tubing associated equipment. Job tasks, correctly performed, impact indirectly on cost containment, efficiency, profitability or operations. Consequences of error are easily measured and can be confined. Drives a truck or other assigned equipment as required. Skills typically acquired through completion of high school diploma or similar education and typically 6 months experience as Operator Assistant ll. May require a valid Commercial Driver's License. Product Service Line (PSL) specific equipment/job skills required. Must have completed essential math, red book and Coil Tubing I training. Given the nature of oil field service work, must possess good interpersonal skills and the ability to communicate effectively with others is necessary. Job tasks, correctly performed, impact indirectly on cost containment, efficiency, profitability or operations. Consequences of error are easily measured and can be confined. Skills are typically acquired through 6 months of experience as an Operator Asst-Coil Tubing, II. The ability to perform basic mathematical calculations is required. Basic reading comprehension and writing skills are required. Basic computer skills are preferred. Licensure to drive commercial vehicles may be required. Promotes safety awareness and environmental consciousness, and complies with all applicable safety and environmental procedures and regulations. Ensures compliance with Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) regulations and guidelines. Promotes and takes an active part in the Quality Improvement Process.

Halliburton is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



Location

MN4 Corniche Road, Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, , United Arab Emirates



Job Details

Requisition Number: 38655

Experience Level: Entry-Level

Job Family: Engineering/Science/Technology

Product Service Line: Production Solutions

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Additional Locations for this position:



Compensation Information

Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.