United Kingdom Aberdeen: Mechanical Assembler

Company Energy Jobline Category Administration Jobs Job ID 588992 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.

Working under limited supervision, performs a variety of assembly operations associated with the manufacturing of explosive products, small mechanical or electro-mechanical parts, or equipment housing or large equipment such as engines, engine and PTO drive trains, gas compressors, control equipment, covers/cowlings, related connecting lines, etc. Assembly process may include fitting, mounting, alignment, adjusting, operational testing, repairs, in-depth troubleshooting and diagnosing, and training of other personnel. May also hand-assemble detonating devices and other explosive products, operate and program semi-automated manufacturing presses and automated powder weighing machines, and maintain and issue safety equipment. Skills typically acquired through 2-3 years of related assembly experience.

Halliburton is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



Location

Howemoss Crescent, Aberdeen, Aberdeen, AB21 0GN, United Kingdom



Job Details

Requisition Number: 40081

Experience Level: Entry-Level

Job Family: Engineering/Science/Technology

Product Service Line: Misc Support

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Additional Locations for this position:



Compensation Information

Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.