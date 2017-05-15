United States Elmendorf: Lab Technician - Chemistry

Company Energy Jobline Location Texas Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 565404 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.

It's more than making a living. It's finding a purpose. As Chemistry Lab Tech, keep the chemical hygiene plan, current safety standards and prescribed safety rules and regulations in the forefront of your mind as you conduct laboratory tests and operate laboratory and other equipment. Maintain excellent files regarding test equipment and results. Requirements for this job include 8 hours of college chemistry (preferred) and 2 years of related laboratory testing experience.



Candidates having qualifications that exceed the minimum job requirements will receive consideration for higher level roles given (1) their experience, (2) additional job requirements, and /or (3) business needs. Depending on education, experience, and skill level, a variety of job opportunities might be available including up to a T609.



