United States Houston: Sr Engineer - Technology Development

About the Role: We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.

Under general direction, works with Project Managers and System Engineers by providing application expertise and any special technical data to Training and Operations to support product and service applications globally. A subject matter expert for internal and external client purposes, this role includes new product/service testing, qualification, training, and evaluation. This job role is a source of initial knowledge transfer to Technical Services, and Training Instructors plus support to affiliates while new products are under initial field test. Provide operational and practical perspectives to project development as a member of the project team. Review operational performance expectations, equipment and software specifications to insure operational certainty. Guides less experienced personnel. Help formalize and communication for situations involving: cautions and or warnings, design/product/service changes, required field actions, interim procedures, and reference information until product commercialization is official. Provides draft operational procedures. Can provide review of FOM and PM procedures to make recommendations for Technical Services. Includes Reliability, HSE, and Quality standards into their job activities. Consequences of error are easily measured and can be confined. Job role requires 24 hours per day and 7 days per week accessibility. Skills are typically acquired through the completion of an undergraduate degree in Engineering or similar discipline, and 5 years of experience in PSL Field Operations. Full service wireline engineering knowledge needed both Casedhole and Openhole. Additional talents of specialty services are a big plus and namely RDT operations are almost a must.



3000 N. Sam Houston Parkway E. , Houston , Texas , 77032 , United States



Requisition Number: 39438

Experience Level: Experienced Hire

Job Family: Engineering/Science/Technology

Product Service Line: Wireline and Perforating

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

