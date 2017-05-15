United States Oklahoma City: Associate Bit Repair Technician

Company Energy Jobline Location Oklahoma Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 565408 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.

Under direct supervision with an assigned mentor / coach, performs standard operations specifically used in the Fixed Cutter Drill Bit Repair Centers to repair fixed cutter drill bits to include receive and de-can repair bits, braze prep and maintenance, post braze clean up, final bit clean up, paint, label, package and ship bits. Maintain certifications in the use of product lifting devices, overhead cranes and material handling equipment. Perform critical to quality audits, tests, visuals and process checks. Performs own work and provides assistance to others as directed. Job tasks, correctly performed, have minimal impact upon the viability of the organization. Skills are typically acquired through 0 to 1 year of experience in Bit Repair.

Halliburton is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



Location

9400 S POLE ROAD, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73160, United States



Job Details

Requisition Number: 38664

Experience Level: Entry-Level

Job Family: Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Product Service Line: Drill Bits and Service

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Additional Locations for this position:



Compensation Information

Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.