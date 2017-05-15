United States San Antonio/Elmendorf: Entry Level Oper Asst. I - Log and Perf

Company Energy Jobline Location Texas Category Administration Jobs Job ID 565406 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.

We bring out the best in wells and people. Looking for an opportunity to get your hands wet digging oil wells? This entry-level opportunity exists at Halliburton. As an Operator Assistant I, you have the opportunity to learn the basics of oil well operations and assist during the operation of well logging equipment at the job site. Additionally, you will learn to assemble down hole well logging tools (electric, nuclear, sonic, and other well logging tools);and maintain, clean and perform preventative maintenance on down-hole and surface well logging equipment. If it is your goal to get into the service operator field, this job is for you. There must be a willingness to learn, assist where needed, and help maintain a safe work environment. In addition to a high school diploma or equivalent, you must be licensed to drive a commercial vehicle. Successful completion of Well Control Accreditation Program (Well CAP) is preferred, as is the sucessful completion of water survival training.



Candidates having qualifications that exceed the minimum job requirements will receive consideration for higher level roles given (1) their experience, (2) additional job requirements, and /or (3) business needs. Depending on education, experience, and skill level, a variety of job opportunities might be available including up to a SOI

For OAI and SOI roles - CDL licensure is required and with ability to operate a manual transmission.



Halliburton is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



Location

4375 South Loop 1604 E, Elmendorf, Texas, 78112, United States



Job Details

Requisition Number: 38924

Experience Level: Entry-Level

Job Family: Operations

Product Service Line: Wireline and Perforating

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Additional Locations for this position:



Compensation Information

Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.