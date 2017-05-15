United States San Antonio/Elmendorf: Entry Level Operator Assistant I - Frac/Acid

Company Energy Jobline Location Texas Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 565410 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.

We bring out the best in wells - and people. The right entry-level opportunity has just surfaced at Halliburton. As a Frac Acid Operator Assistant I, your job is to learn basic safety and repair procedures using processes defined for this job. You will learn how to perform pre and post job inspections, perform and complete preventative maintenance procedures, and maintain support equipment. You can also expect to rig up and down service line equipment at the well site. Requirements include a high school diploma or equivalent and a valid drivers license. You must also have successfully passed company tests and met competency task list requirements for this job.



Candidates having qualifications that exceed the minimum job requirements will receive consideration for higher level roles given (1) their experience, (2) additional job requirements, and /or (3) business needs. Depending on education, experience, and skill level, a variety of job opportunities might be available including up to a SOI.

For OAI roles - CDL permit is required prior to starting first day. CDL licensure is required and with ability to operate a manual transmission.



Halliburton is an Equal Opportunity Employer.



Location

4375 South Loop 1604 E, Elmendorf, Texas, 78112, United States



Job Details

Requisition Number: 40610

Experience Level: Entry-Level

Job Family: Operations

Product Service Line: Production Enhancement

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Additional Locations for this position:



Compensation Information

Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.