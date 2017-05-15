US El Reno, OK: Associate Electronic Technician - Electronic Technician II

Company Energy Jobline Location Oklahoma Category Engineering Jobs Job ID 565400 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.

This is an entry-level position for electronic maintenance in the Equipment Maintenance department for personnel desiring a career path as an Electronic Technician. Under direct supervision, develops skills required to perform routine preventive maintenance, calibration and minor repairs to a variety of Halliburton equipment. Assists Electronic Technicians in performing more complex repairs. Performs basic operations using test equipment and industrial controllers required to test and calibrate equipment. Learns to interpret electronic and mechanical drawings with guidance to assist in diagnosis and equipment repair. Proactively participates in the Competency / Training System to acquire additional technical skills. Job tasks, correctly performed, impact indirectly on cost containment, efficiency, profitability or operations. Consequences of errors are easily measured and can be confined. Responsible for ensuring duties are performed in a safe, efficient and effective manner. Skills are typically acquired through a qualified technical school certificate in electronics or related experience.

Preferred Qualifications include an A.S. degree in Electronics Technology with previous experience in the troubleshooting and repair of electronic components.

Candidates having qualifications that exceed the minimum job requirements will receive consideration for higher level roles given (1) their experience, (2) additional job requirements, and/or (3) business needs. Depending on education, experience, and skill level, a variety of job opportunities might be available, including Electronic Technician I or Electronic Technician II.

HIRING EVENT - MAY 18TH!

9 AM - 6 PM

Hilton Garden Inn - Tulsa Midtown

4518 East Skelly Drive

Tulsa, OK 74135



Location

6100 E. Highway 66, El Reno, Oklahoma, 73036, United States



Job Details

Requisition Number: 40459

Experience Level: Entry-Level

Job Family: Support Services

Product Service Line: Misc Support

Full Time / Part Time: Full Time

Additional Locations for this position:



Compensation Information

Compensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.