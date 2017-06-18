US Houston: Demand Planning Manager

Company Energy Jobline Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs Job ID 588995 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.

With general autonomy, manages materials demand planning requirements for several/ PSL's/ Countries, or NWA's to help provide seamless integration of procurement and operations processes. Will provide strategic direction for planning teams and has responsibility to oversee training programs. Liaison with PSL and Business Development (BD) staff, manufacturing personnel, internal and external suppliers, and logistics personnel to ensure inventory levels meet business requirements.

Material demand planning and requirements, acquisition/procurement of materials, and logistics planning to minimize surplus inventory and the appropriate control of costs

Provides guidance and assigns work to less experienced planning resources

Provides materials planning and control subject matter expertise to appropriate leadership as requested

Provides direction for planning activities such as review of materials requirements planning (MRP) settings, forecasting and management of inventory levels

Responsible for meeting financial goals and objectives for the business



Minimum Requirements:



Completion of a two year degree required



Minimum of 10 years of experience in manufacturing, materials or operations planning which includes experience in inventory management, sourcing/procurement or logistics

In lieu of experience, a four year undergraduate degree in business administration, materials management, industrial distribution, engineering or similar disciplines required plus 6 years work experience can be substituted

Presentation and analytical skills; and the ability to resolve problems are required



