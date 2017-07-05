Validation Consultant - East Anglia - Multiple Positions

About the Role:

A global pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for 3 validation consultants to join them on a contract basis at their site in the East Anglia.

Key Requirements:

* 5+ years validation experience* Pharmaceutical/Medical Device background* Facility engineering experience* Equipment engineering experience* Computer system validation (CSV)* Cleaning Validation (Ideal but not essential)* Excellent interpersonal skills* Excellent communication skills

Vacancy Summary:

Job type: Contract

Duration: 6 months initial

Location: East Anglia

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

If you fit the criteria and are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward on an up to date CV and I will be in touch immediately to discuss further.

As always, referrals are much appreciated.