Validation Consultant - East Anglia - Multiple Positions

About the Role:
A global pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for 3 validation consultants to join them on a contract basis at their site in the East Anglia.
Key Requirements:
* 5+ years validation experience
* Pharmaceutical/Medical Device background
* Facility engineering experience
* Equipment engineering experience
* Computer system validation (CSV)
* Cleaning Validation (Ideal but not essential)
* Excellent interpersonal skills
* Excellent communication skills
Vacancy Summary:
Job type: Contract
Duration: 6 months initial
Location: East Anglia
Rate: Negotiable (DOE)
If you fit the criteria and are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward on an up to date CV and I will be in touch immediately to discuss further.
As always, referrals are much appreciated.
