Validation Consultant - East Anglia - Multiple Positions

Company 
Vivid Resourcing
Location 
East of England,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Science Jobs (non Geo)
Job ID 
599163
Posted on 
Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 4:47am
About the Role:

A global pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for 3 validation consultants to join them on a contract basis at their site in the East Anglia.

Key Requirements:



* 5+ years validation experience
* Pharmaceutical/Medical Device background
* Facility engineering experience
* Equipment engineering experience
* Computer system validation (CSV)
* Cleaning Validation (Ideal but not essential)
* Excellent interpersonal skills
* Excellent communication skills

Vacancy Summary:

Duration: 6 months initial

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

If you fit the criteria and are interested in this role or know anyone who might be please forward on an up to date CV and I will be in touch immediately to discuss further.

As always, referrals are much appreciated.