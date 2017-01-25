About the Role:

Working with a Global Pharmaceutical company, I am looking to recruit a Validation Engineer to engage in a 9 month contract in the Scottish Central Belt.

The client are currently expanding their existing manufacturing site and are looking for additional resource with the validation of both new and legacy process equipment.

You will be responsible for:

* Generating IQ's, OQ's and PQ's* Supervising Technicians with the execution and reviewing protocols* Qualification of process equipment including liquid and solid does packaging machinery

Experience with working within a Pharmaceutical clean room environment would be beneficial and ability to generate protocols from existing URS is essential

This is a great opportunity to joining a world renowned Pharmaceutical company with sites across the U.K and Europe. Interviews will be taking place WC 6/02/17 and an immediate start is available.

