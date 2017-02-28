Validation Engineer

Vivid Resourcing
Oxfordshire,England
Contract
Engineering Jobs
529494
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
About the Role:

An exciting opportunity has opened up for a Validation Engineer to join a leading Biopharmaceutical company based in the Oxford area.

KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Your duties as the Validation Engineer will be varied however the key duties and responsibilities are as follows:


* Develop of validation master plans, protocols and reports based on statistical rationale such as IQ/OQ/PQ/ relevant test scripts.
* Responsible for development and review of risk assessment, requirements, specifications and validation procedures related to frontend activities
* Review manufacturing processes and drive solutions as per GMP regulatory requirements
* Support backend improvement and remediate of frontend process and products activities
* Observe and ensure full compliance as per the client's standard

REQUIREMENTS

* Bachelor degree in engineering or related studies
* A minimum of 5 years' experience in validation for manufacturing industry, science and technology, technical development, process, and quality
* Experience in Site Validation Master Plan completion projects
* Good interpersonal and project management skills
* Willing to travel