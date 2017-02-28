About the Role:

An exciting opportunity has opened up for a Validation Engineer to join a leading Biopharmaceutical company based in the Oxford area.



KEY DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



Your duties as the Validation Engineer will be varied however the key duties and responsibilities are as follows:



* Develop of validation master plans, protocols and reports based on statistical rationale such as IQ/OQ/PQ/ relevant test scripts.

* Responsible for development and review of risk assessment, requirements, specifications and validation procedures related to frontend activities

* Review manufacturing processes and drive solutions as per GMP regulatory requirements

* Support backend improvement and remediate of frontend process and products activities

* Observe and ensure full compliance as per the client's standard



REQUIREMENTS



* Bachelor degree in engineering or related studies

* A minimum of 5 years' experience in validation for manufacturing industry, science and technology, technical development, process, and quality

* Experience in Site Validation Master Plan completion projects

* Good interpersonal and project management skills

* Willing to travel