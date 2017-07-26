Valve Support Technician

About the Role:

The Role:

PRIMARY OBJECTIVE OF POSITION:

Responsible for Installation, repair, new assembly, calibration, and diagnostics of all brands of control valves and instruments, associated valve diagnostics, digital control technology and the associated instrumentation such as all valve Positioners, Limit switches and Solenoids. Responsibility includes repair, calibration and modification of all makes and models of control valve and associated instrumentation.



MAJOR AREAS OF ACCOUNTABILITY:

* Calibration, testing and trouble-shooting of valves as well as measurement and valve related instruments.

* Assembly of new equipment or repaired equipment.

* consulting diagrams and technical documentation such as schematics, manuals, standards and codes;

* Documentation of repair / testing / assembly activities - cause of failure, actions taken, parts used, labor hours, etc.

* Customer communication - technical assistance, troubleshooting, determining disposition of repairs.

* Participation in field service.

* Disassembly, cleanup and evaluation of parts.

* Final inspection and completion of inspection report.

* Signing and documenting date compliance sheets.

* Adherence to all safety, quality, company rules and regulations.

* Responsible for personal safety and those around him/her. Can maintain excellent housekeeping standards.

* Participation and involvement in Safety, Quality and Activities Committees.

* Perform other duties as assigned.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* Diploma as an Qualified Instrument and Control Technician

* Experience in the process control industry.

* Knowledge of analyzing, evaluating, diagnosing, and resolving equipment.

* Excellent communication, interpersonal and customer relations skills are a must.

* Personal Computer experience strongly preferred



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Diploma as an Qualified Instrument and Control Technician

* Experience in the process control industry.

* Knowledge of analyzing, evaluating, diagnosing, and resolving equipment.

* Excellent communication, interpersonal and customer relations skills are a must.

* Personal Computer experience strongly preferred



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.