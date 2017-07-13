Vehicle Development Team Lead - West Germany - 3 Month Initial

G2 Recruitment
Germany,Europe
£0 to £0 Per year
Contract
Engineering Jobs
603024
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 6:39am
Apply Now

About the Role:

Vehicle Development Team Leader - West Germany - 3 Month Initial Contract - REF: PT6589

My client is a key supplier to the automotive industry in search of an experienced team leader to oversee a dedicated and knowledgeable team on several exciting automotive projects in West Germany. The candidate must have experience of whole vehicle development within the automotive industry and possess a good technical understanding as well as good business acumen. The candidate must be in a position to join this project on a long term basis.

Key Skills;



* 8+ years automotive vehicle development experience
* Ability to lead and grow teams
* Mechanical engineer background
* Flexible working approach

Beneficial:



* German language

Rate - Competitive

Start - Immediate

Location -West Germany

Duration - 3 Months Initial