Vehicle Spray Painter

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£10 to £13 Per hour
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Trade Jobs
Job ID
581681
Posted on
Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 8:44am
About the Role:We are seeking a Time Served Paint Sprayer for our well known Aberdeen client.
Candidates must have previous experience of painting cars and light commercials.
To prepare, spray and finish vehicles in an efficient manner ensuring correctness of colour match and final finish to the company and customers expected standard
Have an understanding of the general principles of spray painting technology, paint composition, paint mixing and the various methods of paint spraying vehicles
Prepare vehicles fully before painting to include masking, sanding and other necessary preparation work
Keep all Company tools and equipment safe and in a clean, workable condition paying particular attention to the reduction of any fire hazards
