Vehicle Spray Painter

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £10 to £13 Per hour Job Type Permanent Category Trade Jobs

About the Role: We are seeking a Time Served Paint Sprayer for our well known Aberdeen client.



Candidates must have previous experience of painting cars and light commercials.



To prepare, spray and finish vehicles in an efficient manner ensuring correctness of colour match and final finish to the company and customers expected standard

Have an understanding of the general principles of spray painting technology, paint composition, paint mixing and the various methods of paint spraying vehicles

Prepare vehicles fully before painting to include masking, sanding and other necessary preparation work

Keep all Company tools and equipment safe and in a clean, workable condition paying particular attention to the reduction of any fire hazards