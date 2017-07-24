Company
Ably Resources
Location
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Construction Jobs
Job ID
609107
Posted on
Monday, July 24, 2017 - 7:33am
About the Role:ABLY RESOURCES are looking for a VICE PRESIDENT, FABRICATION & CONSTRUCTION
Based in the UAE, this is an exciting opportunity for a vastly experienced managerial professional.
The minimum requirements associated with the role include;
*At least 20+ years of industry experience
*Previous experience of working in a similar capacity
*Expertise in both Construction & Fabrication areas of work
Please send CVs in Word format
Apply