About the Role: ABLY RESOURCES' client, an offshore engineering organisation, are investing in a VICE PRESIDENT - HSSEQ to be based in Malaysia.



This role is based in the nation's capital of Kuala Lumpur - one of South East Asia's energy hubs - and while this is a permanent position, travel to the business' various projects across the word is necessary.



The overall purpose of the VICE PRESIDENT - HSSEQ is to provide leadership to the Corporate HSSEQ department and develop a strong HSSEQ strategy across the business.



The role's accountabilities include, but aren't limited to;



*Develop and champion the HSSEQ Department Strategies, plans and related activities

*Responsible for the HSSEQ budget and exercising the financial authority at the level established by the Company

*Provide interpretation and guidance for compliance to the statutory requirements

*Oversee and review Emergency Response Plan and Crisis Management

*Develop HSSEQ communication strategy internally and externally to maximize HSSEQ performance

*Reviewing the current HSSEQ training programmes together with the Business Units for employees



The minimum requirements associated with the role are;



*A BSc in an Engineering discipline is essential

*An MSc is preferred

*Chartered Safety professional status is required

*A minimum of 15 years' experience in Oil & Gas and/or Marine HSSEQ

*Must boast experience in managing a Corporate or Business Unit HSSEQ function

*A strong familiarity with HSSEQ MS certification (ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, etc.)



Please send CVs in Word format

