VIETNAMESE Head of Procurement - Woodchips

Company Spencer Ogden Location Dab Kalay Salary $48000 to $144000 Per year Job Type Permanent Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs Job ID 555078 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: An International Woodchip company based in Vietnam is currently hiring a head of procurement to look after their Woodchip Business Unit in Da Nang.



This individual will

- Strengthen the company's relationships and communications

- Manage a team of procurement managers and Market Intelligence individuals and develop new talent within the company

- Assist to Source, negotiate and procure woodchips at the best delivered price and within the time expectation

- Collect and evaluate market knowledge to enable best buying strategy and execution.

- Develop and maintain relationship and alliances with (new) strategic suppliers and (new) partners

- Coordinate with logistic partners and end-users for demand and prompt delivery to ensure volume at all time

- Assist other corporate divisions and departments with material and delivery operational issues concerns

- Lead woodchip negotiations with global suppliers

- Assess financial and operational performance of suppliers and competitors

- Assessed feasibility of potential business opportunities

- Write reports and analysis on supply options within Vietnam

- Aside from procurement, this senior level individual will assist in strategics plans and coming out with proposals on new investment such as acquiring or investing in a Join Venture project.



Requirement



- Bachelor degree with proven performance track record in a highly diverse cross functional background.

- At least 12 years' experience in procurement or in the woodchip industry

- Possess good business acumen and a commercial sense.

- Resourceful and can think of out of box

- Strong interpersonal and communication skills to articulate well in both internal and external environment.

- Self-motivated with drive ("can do" attitude), initiative, focus and has high perseverance to achieve objectives

- Willingness to travel and spend time on the ground to know the business.



For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office



Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd

Agency License Number: 13C6321