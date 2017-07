About the Role:

Our Client are seeking an experienced Warehouse Attendant for their Portlethen site, on a 6 month contract basis:REQUIREMENTS:ESSENTIAL: A valid Banksman/Slinger certificateESSENTIAL: Recent SAP experience (you will be asked to demonstrate your SAP expertise)ESSENTIAL: Available to start on 1st August 2017DESIRABLE: 16 Tonne Forklift Certificate - training may be provided for the right candidate if they do not possess thisADDITIONAL INFORMATION:Hours: 08:00am - 5:00pmPay:£13 - £14 per hour on PAYE basis6 month contract, with a start date of 1st August 2017This is a Warehouse Attendant role, working in the yard, so the Banksman/Slinger certificate is crucialAssisting yard crew with shipping and receiving goods.Working with mobile cranesUnloading motors and other heavy goods and equipmentData entryPlease send CV's and certificates to s.moir@carltonrs.com