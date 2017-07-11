Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Salary
£13 to £14 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs
Job ID
602618
Posted on
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 6:38am
About the Role:Our Client are seeking an experienced Warehouse Attendant for their Portlethen site, on a 6 month contract basis:
REQUIREMENTS:
ESSENTIAL: A valid Banksman/Slinger certificate
ESSENTIAL: Recent SAP experience (you will be asked to demonstrate your SAP expertise)
ESSENTIAL: Available to start on 1st August 2017
DESIRABLE: 16 Tonne Forklift Certificate - training may be provided for the right candidate if they do not possess this
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Hours: 08:00am - 5:00pm
Pay:£13 - £14 per hour on PAYE basis
6 month contract, with a start date of 1st August 2017
This is a Warehouse Attendant role, working in the yard, so the Banksman/Slinger certificate is crucial
Assisting yard crew with shipping and receiving goods.
Working with mobile cranes
Unloading motors and other heavy goods and equipment
Data entry
Please send CV's and certificates to s.moir@carltonrs.com
