Progressive Global Energy are urgently recruiting for Warehouseman to work on a 3 month contract positions in Duncan OK. You will be working for a leading oilfield service expert who are renowned for their training. Do you have experience working in the oilfield industry, if so, you could be the warehouseman we're looking for.

As a Warehouseman, you will report to and receives assignments, instructions, and direction from the Warehouse Supervisor.

Receives, checks in, and issues materials, and performs various clean-up and housekeeping activities.

Performs other duties and activities as directed.

The post will be Monday-Friday doing 8 hours per day - 40 hours per week

with a rate of $16 per hour.

* Employees need to have a general background in rough carpentry.* Prior experience in nail & staple gun, various saws and measuring is a prerequisite for this posting.* 1+ years forklift experience* Forklift licence* A general background in warehouse position* Experience in material handling* Forklift certification* 1 year+ in this type of position

