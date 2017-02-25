Wastewater Project Manager II - Gilroy, CA

About the Role:

Our Wastewater Project Manager II will oversee 18 full-time associates delivering a scope of work that includes a 7.5 MGD advanced activated sludge oxidation ditch wastewater facility, 3 MGD reclamation plant, and 3 offsite pumping stations which serves a total population of over 80,000. The project is expected to grow to 15-MGD treatment and reclamation capacity in the next 5-7 years.CH2M is looking for a qualified Wastewater Project Manager to join our team.The opportunity!! To provide a range of custom-tailored operations and maintenance solutions at the South County Regional Wastewater Authority (SCRWA) facility which is made up of the City of Gilroy and Morgan Hill. SCRWA is a long term client of CH2M and one that is a strong partnership. The treatment facility is located in Gilroy, CA just 25 miles south of San Jose. Our Wastewater Project Manager II will oversee 18 full-time associates delivering a scope of work that includes a 7.5 MGD advanced activated sludge oxidation ditch wastewater facility, 3 MGD reclamation plant, and 3 offsite pumping stations which serves a total population of over 80,000. The project is expected to grow to 15-MGD treatment and reclamation capacity in the next 5-7 years.The Wastewater Project Manager II is responsible for the overall management and leadership of the project including profit and loss, permit compliance, safety, quality, and employee supervision and management including staffing, compensation, training and development, progressive discipline, rewards and recognition, and termination in accordance with standard company policy. The Wastewater Project Manager II will be responsible for the planning, organization, operations, maintenance, and improvement of the facility or facilities that he/she manages. It is required that you have California Grade 5 WW Certification in order to be considered for this position, or be able to obtain in the first year of employment. See below in the basic qualifications section.Areas of Responsibility:• Implement safety policy and procedures• Maintain the operation process control including compliance with regulatory agencies• Develop and administer the project financial plan and budget• Have strong knowledge of wastewater treatment and title 22 water reclamation• Provide leadership in Operations and Maintenance quality process• Build and maintain positive business and customer relationships• Administer company policy and procedure• Develop the annual Project Business PlanPerform other duties as required• California Wastewater Grade 5 or sufficient experience and education to obtain• 5 – 7 year’s experience in operating wastewater plants with increasing levels of responsibility and experience in a leadership role• Capable of working independently and maintaining an orderly schedule• Capable of performing mathematical and algebraic calculations associated with wastewater treatment• Valid California driver’s license• Certification as a wastewater operator at the highest level attainable in the state in which the project is located• A 1-year grace period to attain that certification is acceptable if reciprocity or relocation is involved• Understanding of the technical aspects of the facility to be managed• Demonstrated interpersonal relations and personnel management skills• Willingness to travel approximately 10%At CH2M, the greatest challenges provide the biggest rewards. Each day, your drive and creative ideas will be providing solutions that help build a better tomorrow. Whether it is the pride that comes with accomplishment, personal growth or making a difference in the world, you will discover true success in a career that brings out the best in you at CH2M. Ready? Let’s get to work.Developing People through Challenging ProjectsCH2M is an Equal Opportunity EmployerCH2M is an Equal Opportunity Employer - M/F/Veteran/Disability. Learn more about your rights under Federal EEO laws and supplemental language.