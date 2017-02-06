Water Leader (APAC Systems & Operations) - Singapore

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Singapore
Salary
$90000 to $140000 Per year
Job Type
Contract
Category
Management Jobs
Job ID
523959
Posted on
Monday, February 6, 2017 - 12:19am
About the Role:APAC WATER LEADER (SYSTEMS & OPERATIONS) - Singapore
My client is currently seeking for a business segment lead to head their water business across APAC operations. The role will require to lead & manage the Water and Waste Water projects for Asia Pacific. You will be tasked to drive the development and the delivery of the water services and projects of the company, across global engineering, management and development.
Responsibilities:
*To be responsible Front end business development to align the sales of products and services to the water industry (strategy, positioning and bid management) of major water projects for the utilities and industrial
*Focus on in business leadership, operational management, client management, and development of high performing teams with the Water and Waste Water segment
*To provide effective leadership across an integrated, multidisciplinary business, and in developing strategic and effective relationships with key industry partners and clients
*To secure key water contracts with clients, and lead a significant number of major contracts across water projects
*Provide leadership in the delivery of major projects, from providing governance on joint venture boards, to directing and managing teams on a wide range of major water, environmental and general infrastructure projects
*Lead initiatives and implement strategies across all the regions, bringing in key strategic hires, and leading the positioning of the water business in APAC
Requirement:
-15-20 years of experience in the Water, Waste Water Business (Technical Quality Assurance, Project Implementation, Business Development, Client Relationship Management, Strategy, Commercial Risk Management,)
-Project Management or Consultancy experience in the Water Industry is preferred
-Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, with Masters in Business Management (Preferred)
Qualifications:
*BS Engineering; other Engineering disciplines with related work experience will be considered.
Interested applicants, please send your CV in word document to pauline.nadua@spencer-ogden.com. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Number: 13C6321 | Registration Number: R1658536
For more information about this role please contact our Singapore office
Spencer Ogden Energy Pte Ltd
Agency License Number: 13C6321
Apply