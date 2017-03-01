Company
About the Role:Water Resource Engineer/ Hydrologist/ Hydraulics Engineer
Our client is a one of the leading consulting firms in the world in Hydropower, water resource and environmental engineering based in New Zealand.
Currently looking to expand their successful team, they are currently looking for a water resource engineer with a background in flood-risk assessment, 1-2D modelling and hydraulics to come on board.
We are therefore looking for individuals with at least 5-6 years' experience in the New Zealand or Australian market, ideally with prior consulting work. Candidates should be able to demonstrate strong market awareness and technical competency within water resource engineering for Hydropower, water, stormwater or flooding.
This is a full-time position with additional benefits included.
This is a once in a life-time opportunity to join a very talented team with ambitious growth plans for 2017!
This exciting opportunity will only be open for a short time, so to apply or find out more information please get in touch ASAP with a copy of your CV in word format to gareth.johnston@spencer-ogden.com . Applications will close by the end of this month.
