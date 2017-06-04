Water Technology Manager

Company 
Energy Jobline
Category 
Management Jobs
Job ID 
578775
Posted on 
Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 2:02am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:


This position is based in Terengganu, Malaysia

Bachelor of Chemical Engineering or any related fields

15 years & above experience as Process / Water treatment technologagy Engineer

Experience as water treatment specialist for steel plant, power plant, oil and gas refineries, petrochemical plant

knowledge in industrial water management, Water treatment, monitoring technology, corrosion control and monitoring