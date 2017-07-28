About the Role:

Job title: Welder

Ref No: 2017-836

Location: Easington, Hull

Duration: 4 week shutdown

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW



Amec Foster Wheeler are recruiting for x4 Welders for a project in Easington, Hull



Work Scope

* To deliver a high quality, consistent and competent welding supervisory construction service in accordance with project / company requirements, standards and procedures.* To support overall delivery of company goals and schedule.* To ensure all that all workscope is completed in a safe manner ensuring no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or environment

Key aims and objectives

* To perform all required discipline tasks, safely, consistently and in accordance with project requirements, procedures and specifications

Prime responsibilities and duties

* Read, understand and implement all applicable company / project policies, working practices and procedures, ensuring at all times that the welding workscope is completed safely and to a high standard.* Complete all workscope in accordance with applicable workpack / jobcard instructions, associated procedures and drawings / sketches* Provide support to other trades/disciplines where required, or form part of an integrated multi-discipline team.* Raising applicable Permit to Work (PTW) in order to complete workscope in a controlled and safe manner.* Undertake appropriate Risk Assessments (RA) in order to complete workscope in a safe and controlled manner.

Qualifications/Training

Essential:

* 4 year apprenticeship or NVQ level 2 equivalent* Amec Foster Wheeler mandatory training, induction, RA, etc.* City and Guilds in welding and fabrication or NVQ level 3 in associated trade* CCNSG safety passport

Desirable:

* Manual Handling* ISSOW* Slinging & Lifting

Experience

Essential:

* Demonstrable experience as a welder* Demonstrable experience post mechanical apprenticeship/training coupled with current relative experience.