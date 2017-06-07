Welding Superintendent

About the Role:

The Role:

Purpose / Role

Manage welding activities to achieve the welding productivity as per the production targets of the projects, ensure the project specific welding procedures and guidelines are implemented, and comply with HSE policies and customer requirements satisfaction.

With minimum supervision:



1. Review project drawings for code compliance, tasks staff assignment, value engineering to determine need for supplies and sequence of operations required.



2. Understand project specification and contractual document related and give proper instruction/ orientation to the welding team to ensure quality and productivity.



3. Review the need for suppliers such as weld rods, gas cylinders, hoses, torches, safety protective equipment and request procurement to order to make readily available.



4. Schedule daily site visits with the weld inspector to maintain client's specified standards and specification for quality and improve welding productivity/efficiency



5. Monitor and manage production schedules and output in order to complete project welding activities on time, meet customer requirements and comply with budget.



6. Achieve welding productivity as per project work break down structure execution targets, ensure the project specific welding procedures and guidelines are implemented, comply with client's procedures to ensure customer requirements satisfaction.



7. Identify and ensure skills of assigned manpower are aligned to project requirements to ensure technically competent personnel for the project.



8. Establish a tracking system to closely monitor type and validity of welders' certification, Coach and mentor welders on the efficient and productive use of welding equipment, setting up machines, make trial welds or test run to ensure quality welds.



9. Develop and maintain all necessary records of production, labor, employee performance and equipment downtime/maintenance.



10. Attend tool box safety talk frequently and emphasize the full adherence to safety rules and regulations. Promote a total quality and work ethics environment.



11. Establish and enhance a close work relationship in dealings with Client, and Construction Manager to ensure all agreements are implemented.



12. Review weld sequence and ensure that any required modifications are implemented prior to commencement of welding.



13. Review dimensional control results during the welding process and ensure that adjustments to welding and weld sequencing are implemented on an ongoing basis.



14. Review all distortion control procedures for any welding activities and implement modifications as required to ensure the fabrication is within specifications.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

B.E. / B. Technical in Engineering.



EXPERIENCE: Five (5) years of experience, preferably in the oil industry or similar process industry. Experience vividly demonstrates capability and competency in welding engineering standards, specifications and management. Familiarity with Saudi Aramco procedures, role and responsibilities of welders. Good command of computer and AUTOCAD are advantage.



LANGUAGE REQUIREMENTS: Good command of English is required to perform analyses, kept informed with the latest engineering standards and specification and communicate with diverse project team. Arabic is an advantage.



OTHER: A thorough knowledge of other engineering discipline practices and economic principles, calculation methods, design details, Engineering Codes, Standards and Specifications is an advantage.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

