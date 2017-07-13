Well Testing Supervisor

About the Role:

The Role:

Our client is looking for a Surface Well Testing Supervisors for Saudi Arabia.



Duties a may include but are not restricted to:



Surface Well Testing Supervisors primary responsibility will be to manage and oversee a crew of well test professionals. The supervisor will also act as a client liaison and will be responsible for Rig up and install the temporary production package, surface well-testing separators, tank heaters and pipe-safety system, data acquisition system, compressed air.



Pressure test the installation.



Produce the well through the test equipment, burn the produced fluids. Take samples.



Control the flow rate, monitor the pressure and temperature.



Flush and clean equipment, rig down and demobilise.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.