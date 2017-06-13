Wellhead Specialist

About the Role:

The Role:

Clarification phase

· Contractor shall address all the technical enquiries/clarifications from different bidders during tendering process (prior tender closing date).



Technical Evaluation):

· Evaluate bids submission using the already prepared technical evaluation sheet & keep close discussion with the Company representative. This shall include any clarifications requirement on the bidders submissions.



The Company:

Our client is a leading operating company with a focus on Upstream projects and investment, primarily focused in Oman



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Technical degree level

* Minimum 15 years' working experience in Wellheads, X-trees, Frac trees operations and equipment.



Have a good knowledge of the below:

o ISO 10423 (API 6Alatest edition) - Specification for Surface Wellhead and Xmas Tree Equipment

o API 6FA - Specification for Fire Test for Valves

o API 6FB - Specification for Fire Test for End Connections

o API 14D - Specification for Wellhead Surface Safety Valves

o ASME VIII - Rules for the Construction of Pressure Vessels

o BS EN ISO 9001 - Quality Systems (2000)

o NACE MR-01-75 - Sulphide Stress Cracking Resistant Metallic Materials for Oil Field Equipment

o NACE RP-04-75 - Recommended Practice for the Selection of Metallic Materials to be Used in All Phases of Water Handling for Injection Into Oil Bearing Formations

o SAE AS4059 - Cleanliness Requirements of Parts Used in Hydraulic Systems



