WinCC - HMI - SCADA - Engineer

About the Role:

I am currently looking for a HMI/SCADA specialist to join my client on a rolling contractual basis, the client is working on a long term contractual agreement and has a need for an engineer/software engineer with a good knowledge of HMI SCADA and HMI WinCC.

START: ASAP

LOCATION: Warrington

DURATION: 6 Month Rolling (Long term framework)

RATES: Market Rates

Specification:

Simatic WinCC HMI experience

WinCC SCADA Experience

Ability to modify existing equipment/software

Siemens system knowledge

The client also has some legacy Allen & Bradley RSview32 HMI's, any experience with these would be beneficial, not essential.

The client has a broad range of 30 sites throughout the North West, the have PLC/SCADA engineers working on these sites and they are particularly interested in an engineer to work biased towards the Simatic WinCC HMI/SCADA existing equipment/systems.

Please send all cv's through in word format, the client has advised they have an immediate requirement and can interview successful candidates at their earliest convenience.