WinCC - HMI - SCADA - Engineer

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Warrington,Cheshire,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Job ID 
515499
Posted on 
Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 7:34am
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

I am currently looking for a HMI/SCADA specialist to join my client on a rolling contractual basis, the client is working on a long term contractual agreement and has a need for an engineer/software engineer with a good knowledge of HMI SCADA and HMI WinCC.

START: ASAP

LOCATION: Warrington

DURATION: 6 Month Rolling (Long term framework)

RATES: Market Rates

Specification:

Simatic WinCC HMI experience

WinCC SCADA Experience

Ability to modify existing equipment/software

Siemens system knowledge

The client also has some legacy Allen & Bradley RSview32 HMI's, any experience with these would be beneficial, not essential.

The client has a broad range of 30 sites throughout the North West, the have PLC/SCADA engineers working on these sites and they are particularly interested in an engineer to work biased towards the Simatic WinCC HMI/SCADA existing equipment/systems.

Please send all cv's through in word format, the client has advised they have an immediate requirement and can interview successful candidates at their earliest convenience.