Wind Farm Authorised Engineer O&M

About the Role:

A growing and ambitious technology leader in the global wind industry, based in Scotland are now looking for a Wind Turbine Technicians UK & Ireland.

You will be responsible for the support of the wind farm technicians and supervisors to make sure the correct technical documentation are in place to carry out specific works.

You will need to Coordinate the works with other departments such as (Engineering, Process department, PTS) this will help you achieve high quality technical documentation that cover all the works.

You will be responsible to create the Approved Written Procedures (AWP) required to work in the UK under the Wind Turbine Safety Rules.

The main purpose of the role is to maintain and update the technical documentation data base used in UK with specific documentation (AWPs, ROPs, RA, and MS). Development of turbine maintenance task specific Method Statements, Risk Assessments and Work Instructions. Provision of specialist technical input to the development, and ongoing management, of the Wind Turbine Safety Rules (WTSR) and associated supporting documentation

SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE

* Experience of working in a turbine maintenance and operational environment is highly desirable for this position* Have an in-depth technical knowledge of the specific turbine technology* Strong practical experience of electro-mechanical generating plant and apparatus working under the Wind Turbine Safety Rules* Experience in core service and maintenance practices associated with the specified technology group, including fault finding and major component exchanges* Ability to adapt quickly to a rapidly changing working environment and demonstrate a positive approach to change* High degree of self-motivation with a flexible approach to work* Ability to work autonomously with minimal supervision* Have an aptitude to understand electrical and mechanical technical drawings, operating and maintenance manuals and use this information to assist in ensuring high quality maintenance* Educated to HND level or equivalent in electrical, mechanical or multi-discipline. Knowledge and experience will also be taken into account

If you would like to find out more about this position and to be considered please contact: James McNair on 0131 510 9100 and apply with your latest CV.